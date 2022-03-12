Liverpool links to Bukayo Saka addressed by Guardian journalist; something ‘seismic’ would need to happen to see him move to Anfield

Andy Hunter cast some serious doubt over the possibility of Liverpool acquiring Bukayo Saka in the summer window.

Speaking to the Transfer Exchange Show, the Guardian journalist noted that it would take something ‘seismic’ to see the Arsenal start switch to Merseyside – of the likes of Mo Salah departing the club.

The England international is enjoying a solid campaign with the Gunners this season, registering 14 goal contributions in 30 games (across all competitions).

Favouring the right-flank, it would be difficult to see the 20-year-old swapping the Emirates Stadium for Anfield given the potential drop of minutes that would take place.

As such, we would agree that a signing of the likes of Saka would require a massive outgoing.

With Mo Salah’s future still up in the air, of course, such an eventuality can’t be ruled out – particularly given that contract talks have stalled since December according to recent reports.

Ideally, though, we’d much prefer to see our Egyptian King commit his future to the club, if such an option is still possible.

