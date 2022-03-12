Liverpool predicted XI v Brighton: Joe Gomez starts as Jurgen Klopp makes four changes

Jurgen Klopp could be forced into making a handful of unexpected changes to his matchday squad after hinting at a minor COVID-19 outbreak at the club.

The trio of Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were missing from training, as reported by the Echo, though the 54-year-old did claim that ‘so far nobody is out of training’.

Any disruption to the backline will be the last thing Liverpool need, particularly given the risk-reward nature of our high line and offside trap, though we certainly have some quality options available to step in if necessary.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in the back four (and assuming that a training absence rules out the Dutchman from the clash at the Amex Stadium), we’re predicted Joel Matip to keep his place alongside Joe Gomez in the heart of the defence.

In the middle of the park, we can see Fabinho starting with Klopp swapping in Jordan Henderson and Harvey Elliott for Thiago and Curtis Jones.

Up top, Luis Diaz could very well make it back into the starting-XI, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane completing the forward line.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Robertson, Gomez, Matip, Trent, Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott, Diaz, Mane, Salah

