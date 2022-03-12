Liverpool team news confirmed: Reds avoid major selection scare as three changes made

Liverpool find themselves in need of another big three points following Manchester City’s trouncing of city rivals Manchester United, which restored the six-point gap at the top of the league.

Brighton have had their struggles of late at the Amex Stadium, though that won’t mean the Reds will get an easy ride down at the South Coast – certainly not judging by prior experiences against Graham Potter’s men.

A stage further in the Champions League following a 2-1 win on aggregate over two legs against Inter Milan, the pressure will be on to keep the quadruple hopes alive.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Joel Matip has been paired with Virgil van Dijk – despite suggestions arising that the Dutchman could miss out following a training ground absence – in the heart of the back four.

In the middle of the park, Jurgen Klopp has put his faith in a combination of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

Up top, Luis Diaz finds himself back in the front-three alongside Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

