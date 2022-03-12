(Photo) Brighton fan shares lovely Curtis Jones gesture during Liverpool visit

Curtis Jones helped cheer up one Brighton fan during Liverpool’s visit to the South Coast with his shirt, with @Chris61138304 sharing the Red’s lovely gesture.

It’s exactly the kind of behavior that we’ve come to expect from Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the German having helped cultivate a squad of decent characters as well as brilliant footballers.

The Merseysiders ran out 2-0 winners at the Amex Stadium to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City in the ongoing title race.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Chris61138304:

@curtisjr_10 yesterday my boy broke his arm and will miss his cup final, I've been struggling to console him.. but today you have made his year and put a smile on his face, he will treasure the shirt.. Thank you #YNWA #LFC @LFC pic.twitter.com/VOw38RqS3Z — Chris (@Chris61138304) March 12, 2022

