(Photo) Brighton fan shares lovely Curtis Jones gesture during Liverpool visit

Curtis Jones helped cheer up one Brighton fan during Liverpool’s visit to the South Coast with his shirt, with @Chris61138304 sharing the Red’s lovely gesture.

It’s exactly the kind of behavior that we’ve come to expect from Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the German having helped cultivate a squad of decent characters as well as brilliant footballers.

The Merseysiders ran out 2-0 winners at the Amex Stadium to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City in the ongoing title race.

