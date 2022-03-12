Robertson gushes over ‘unplayable’ Liverpool teammate who is scaring opponents

Andy Robertson was blown away by the latest performance of Liverpool teammate, Luis Diaz, after the Reds secured another victory on the road at the Amex Stadium.

The Colombian international got off the mark again against Brighton with a brave header to open the scoring against Graham Potter’s men.

“Look, he’s been incredible since he came in, he’s been special and he’s hit the ground running,” the Scottish skipper told BT Sport.

“I think today he was unplayable at times just driving at defences. You can see people are scared of him.

“He’s got an end product and that’s the main thing.

“It’s never easy coming in in January and sometimes you need to find your feet but he’s done it really quickly and long may that continue.”

The former FC Porto star was the victim of a high challenge from the Seagulls’ No.1, Robert Sanchez, though escaped relatively unscathed from the incident.

Having grabbed his second effort of his Liverpool career, we hope that this latest effort will further boost his confidence levels at the club and encourage a greater appetite for goals in our remaining league fixtures.

With three competitions left to play for, it would appear that the signing of the 25-year-old was more than timely, handing the squad something of an adrenaline boost as we continue to fight for a historic quadruple.

If Diaz can continue to deliver an end product on top of his electrifying performances on the left-flank, one would have to imagine that our chances of securing further silverware this term will be significantly higher.

