Two of Liverpool’s Brazilians make the national team squad as 11 Premier League stars also selected

In Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Bobby Firmino, Liverpool have three of the best Brazilians on offer and they are all proud of their nation.

Only two of our three heroes made the latest Brazil team though and it was our No.9, who was the unfortunate player to miss out on this occasion.

This will of course be down to his recent injury issues, which have seen him out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad since the trip to the San Siro against Inter Milan.

In all, there are 11 Premier League players in the squad: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Gabriel (Arsenal), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa), Raphinha (Leeds United) and Richarlison (Everton).

Let’s hope that by time the next one comes around, our 30-year-old forward will be back in the squad after a strong run of form for the Reds.

Good luck to our two lads travelling at the end of the month.

