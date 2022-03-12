Tyler Morton enjoys a trip to Tranmere Rovers as he misses out in the Brighton squad

Tyler Morton has been handed more first-team opportunities than he ever would have expected this season.

However, since the return from injury of so many of our senior players and that fact that the importance of each and every game has been ramped up – opportunities have been diluted at late for our No.80.

In a clear indication that he wouldn’t be in the squad for the Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Wirral-born midfielder enjoyed watching some football during his time off.

Sharing a video on his Instagram story, it’s clear that the 19-year-old enjoyed watching Tranmere Rovers score a 95th minute winner at Prenton Park and you can watch the highlights here:

Our player also enjoyed the performance of an Everton loanne as he wrote the caption: ‘The main man with 2 assists and a win, quality lad’, which was in reference to Lewis Warrington.

Great to see the support of some local football and let’s hope the good results keep coming this weekend.

You can view the video of Morton’s visit on his Instagram stories:

