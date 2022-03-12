(Video) Alisson Becker pulls off a fantastic 88th minute save to keep Liverpool two goals ahead at the AMEX stadium

The sign of a top class ‘keeper is being able to keep your concentration, despite not being tested and Alisson Becker certainly did that.

Brighton and Hove Albion only registered three shots on target during the game against Liverpool and their last one came with just two minutes of the 90 remaining.

Solly March played a dangerous low cross, across the face of our goal and it found the boot of the waiting Danny Welbeck who fired it on target.

The left-footed effort was hit right at our Brazilian stopper but he had to readjust quickly, in order to palm it over the bar and out of play for a corner to the Seagulls.

His acrobatics and lightening-quick reactions were seriously impressive and the 29-year-old deserves all the praise he receives for the save.

Following the game, Jurgen Klopp labelled our No.1 as ‘world-class’ and when you watch the save again (and his performance as a whole), he certainly warranted the praise.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s save (at 2:25) courtesy of BT Sport on YouTube:

