(Video) Compilation of Luis Diaz’s Brighton performance after a game to remember from the Colombian

Luis Diaz not only opened the scoring against Brighton and Hove Albion but he was also a constant threat for Liverpool, all afternoon.

Our No.23 linked up very well with Andy Robertson on the left-wing and proved a star performer on the South Coast, during our 2-0 victory over Graham Potter’s side.

The Colombian nearly had his head taken off when he scored the header that put us in the lead and his tireless running never ceased all game.

Pace and trickery were also in abundance and he ran riot against a hapless Seagulls defence, that simply couldn’t contain him during the match.

It’s not often that a player receives a video compilation after an average game and the fact that one has already been made of the 25-year-old’s performance is telling.

The former Porto man is still in the very early stages of his Anfield career and let’s hope that this is one of many fantastic performances.

You can watch the video of Diaz’s performance courtesy of MagicalBarca on YouTube:

