(Video) Henderson consoles former Liverpool teammate Lallana after cruel injury blow

Jordan Henderson shared sympathy with his old Liverpool teammate, Adam Lallana, after the midfielder was withdrawn from the field of play early in the second-half due to injury.

The Englishman was forced off after having only spent a handful of minutes on the pitch, with his right hamstring appearing to present a concern.

The ex-Red was a much-loved figure in Merseyside before his switch to the South Coast in the summer of 2020.

