(Video) ‘Is it about money?’ – Ferdinand questions Salah’s motivations after contract talks collapse

Rio Ferdinand raised the question as to whether Mo Salah was motivated by higher compensation or the prospect of being a Liverpool icon after reports emerged claiming contract talks had collapsed.

There can be no questioning the Egyptian’s devotion to the club in our eyes and it’s a shame to see the actions of his agent calling his commitment into question.

That being said, with sustainability being the underpinning philosophy behind everything we’ve done under FSG, one has to imagine a line will have been drawn as to what we’re prepared to pay the 29-year-old to keep him at Anfield.

You can catch the clip below (at 2:29), courtesy of BT Sport:

"Does he want to be an absolute idol, an icon at Liverpool forever, or is it about money?" "It feels like a departure or Liverpool change their structure." ✍️💰 @rioferdy5, @petercrouch and Steve McManaman discuss Mo Salah's future at Liverpool as new deal talks continue… pic.twitter.com/g09ndmMRmb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2022