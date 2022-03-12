(Video) “It’s the same mantra” – Jordan Henderson on the title race, after Liverpool defeat Brighton away

Jordan Henderson took took to the media after helping Liverpool defeat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the AMEX stadium.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 31-year-old said: “We speak about the title race every week but for us it’s the same mantra.

“Concentrate on ourselves, concentrate on the next game.”

It’s the same message as it’s been for so many years and all we need to focus on is the next game, so why would that ever change now?

We can only win our games and with a maximum of 18 games left this season, why not try and win them all and see where we end up but we can only focus on the next game in hand.

Fingers crossed we end May with more silverware and that Jurgen Klopp’s mantra works well.

