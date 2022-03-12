(Video) Jurgen Klopp gives goal-scoring Luis Diaz a huge hug after his opening goal against Brighton

Luis Diaz had to leave the pitch in order to receive treatment, after his brave header put Liverpool in the lead against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Somehow, the Seagulls’ stopper got away without receiving a yellow or red card after his left leg cleared out our No.23 and meant that he was floored whilst the goal celebrations took place.

Because of the actions of Robert Sanchez, our Colombian attacker had to leave the field to receive medical attention and it provided a great opportunity for him to interact with the manager.

After ensuring his newest signing was okay as he headed over to the technical area, Jurgen Klopp then greeted him with a huge smile and a massive hug.

The former Porto man was lucky not to be more hurt from the clash but he was also lucky to be on the receiving end of a classic hug from the German!

You can watch the video of the Klopp and Diaz hug via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

A knock to the head but a BIG hug from Jürgen Klopp after scoring… 🤗 Luis Díaz feeling the love from the boss! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2icrLfRhFJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2022

