(Video) Jurgen Klopp screams “Pass the ball!” at Mo Salah who retorts with “To who?” to his manager

Mo Salah had a chance in the first-half against Brighton and Hove Albion to double Liverpool’s lead away from home.

Andy Robertson played a long ball down the line to the Egyptian King who got in behind the Seagulls’ defence and was provided the opportunity to run towards the box.

Coming from the left-hand side, it looked as though Luis Diaz could be on for a pass at the back post if he could be found by our No.11.

After managing to beat the one defender that stood between him and the goal, our 29-year-old opted for a shot at the near post rather than trying to find the Colombian at the back post.

To be fair to the former Roma man though, our No.23 had been marked and the reverse pass looked difficult and so it’s easy to see why the shot was taken.

Cameras picked up Jurgen Klopp who was furious with our ace marksman though and he was clearly seen shouting: “Pass the ball!” and when cameras turned to find a response, it was a shout of: “To who!?” back to the gaffer.

You can watch the interaction between Klopp and Salah courtesy of Optus Sport (via Reddit user u/tar3k10):

