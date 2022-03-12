(Video) Luis Diaz bravely heads in Brighton opener after brilliant pass from Joel Matip

Luis Diaz scored the opening goal at the AMEX after he bravely put his header past the onrushing Brighton and Hove Albion ‘keeper.

Liverpool had a shaky start before breaking the deadlock inside 20 minutes and Joel Matip looked to retain his Premier League player of the month status, with a terrific pass.

His looping ball put our No.23 through on goal and he managed to get his head to the ball on the edge of the box, before being cleared out by Robert Sanchez’s left leg.

Surprisingly, Mike Dean never awarded the Spanish stopper a yellow and a VAR check after the goal ruled that his rash attempt at a save was not serious foul play and so he went unpunished.

The check also found that the Colombian was onside and Jurgen Klopp’s side took the early lead on the South Coast.

