(Video) Mo Salah hits 20th PL goal for Liverpool this season with cool penalty

Mo Salah doubled Liverpool’s lead in the second-half, tucking away his spot-kick after Mike Dean pointed to the spot.

The Egyptian opted to go straight down the middle after Yves Bissouma’s hand met a Naby Keita shot.

It means the Egyptian is on 20 Premier League goals in 25 English top-flight games this term.

After a slow start in the opening stages, Luis Diaz’s brave opener in the first-half gave Jurgen Klopp’s men the adrenaline shot in the arm needed to take the game to Graham Potter’s men.

