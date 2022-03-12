(Video) Mo Salah throws his shirt to a lucky Brighton fan as he heads down the AMEX tunnel to receive treatment on his injury

Mo Salah got himself on the score sheet amidst contract speculation that saw him in pre-match headlines.

Thankfully, the newspaper reports after the game will be about his penalty that doubled Liverpool’s lead – although there was an injury scare that saw him leave the pitch.

Fingers crossed the injury won’t be too serious and won’t see the Egyptian King miss any game time for the first-team.

READ MORE: ‘Ali is a world-class goalie’ – Jurgen Klopp on Alisson Becker after his late save against Brighton and Hove Albion

When our No.11 headed down the tunnel to receive treatment on his foot, one Brighton supporter shouted to ask for his shirt and much to their surprise – they got it.

There’ll be plenty of our supporters that will be jealous to see the shirt go to a fan of a different team but it was probably the brazen confidence of the person in the stands that saw them rewarded with the jersey.

We can only hope that his goals continue and the speculation ends soon

You can watch the video of Salah and the Brighton fans via Reddit user u/EuropeanGuy12:

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!