(Video) Peter Crouch has fellow pundits in bits over hilarious verdict on Salah contract saga

Peter Crouch joked that Liverpool just about managed to survive losing him as a player whilst discussing Mo Salah’s ongoing contract saga with the club.

The former Reds striker noted that his old side would continue to thrive with or without the talismanic Egyptian, citing previous Anfield favourites of the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres.

The No.11 reportedly rejected the Merseysiders’ first contract offer back in December with talks having not progressed a great deal since.

You can catch the clip below at 1:15, courtesy of BT Sport:

