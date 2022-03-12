(Video) “The club’s bigger than any player” – Peter Crouch on Mo Salah’s talents and his contract situation

Peter Crouch knows more than many that Liverpool is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, football clubs in world football.

Speaking on BT Sport, the 41-year-old said: “As a player, no one better at the moment in the Premier League, an absolutely relentless goalscorer.

“You take Mo Salah out of any team in the world, they’re going to suffer but I think if they get the right price, they potentially will have to look at it.

“They’re not going to be held to ransom and the club’s bigger than any player that walks through the door”.

It’s a true statement from the ex-Red, we would be worse off without the Egyptian King and he is supremely talented but no one is bigger than LFC and all the players need to remember that.

Enjoy our No.11 whilst he’s here and know that we can survive his departure from Anfield, whenever that may be.

