(Video) Virgil van Dijk has his arms stretched in celebration before Mo Salah takes his Brighton penalty

Virgil van Dijk has become well-known for his famous early celebrations and he’s done it again, after our latest goal.

Mo Salah was handed the opportunity to take a penalty, following the hand ball by Yves Bissouma, and put Jurgen Klopp’s side two goals ahead.

The Egyptian King hit the back of the net, after firing the ball down the middle of the goal, and ran off towards our supporters in celebration.

Before our No.11 had the chance to celebrate though, the captain of Holland looked safe in the knowledge that the goal would be scored.

With his arms out stretched, the video from behind Alisson Becker’s goal shows our centre-half celebrating moments before the travelling Kop join him in their jubilation.

If only we were all the relaxed before a pen!

You can watch the video of van Dijk’s celebration via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Virgil van Dijk never had a doubt… 😅 pic.twitter.com/zDvroDifYc — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 12, 2022

