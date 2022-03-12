(Video) Watch what Klopp did when bumping into ex-Red Adam Lallana at Brighton

Jurgen Klopp shared a heartwarming moment with Adam Lallana at the Amex Stadium prior to kick-off, with the pair embracing on the pitch before the opening whistle.

The former Liverpool midfielder was integral in the early years of the German’s regime at Anfield, comfortably adapting to the pressing demands placed on the squad.

He’s a much missed part of the side, and we certainly wish the 33-year-old all the very best with Graham Potter’s men for the rest of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & Watch_LFC:

This was a beautiful moment before KO. Hopefully Lallana comes on for a bit before full time ❤️pic.twitter.com/mz1eUL7rqk — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) March 12, 2022