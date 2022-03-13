Bayern Munich star has a message for Liverpool’s owners over Mo Salah’s contract situation

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has weighed in on Mo Salah’s contract situation and told Liverpool’s owners to ‘give the guy his money’.

The Egyptian King is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of next year and is reportedly unhappy with the terms offered in the club’s latest contract offer.

“Mo Salah has rejected Liverpool’s latest contract offer – wow!,” Davies said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“But he has no intention of leaving the club. So, Mo Salah wants to stay but has rejected the last offer. Give the guy his money, man.”

It’s certainly worrying that the discussions over a new deal are still ongoing and no agreement appears to be near.

He’s the Premier League’s top scorer this term with 20 goals and is vitally important to the way we play and the success we’ve had in recent years.

It must be said, though, that nobody truly knows what is going on at the club and it’s nothing more than speculation at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed recently that ‘the club has did what they can’ and we now ‘just have to wait’ for the next stage.

But the situation certainly wasn’t helped by the fact Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, took to his Twitter account almost immediately after Klopp made those comments and posted seven laughing emojis on his page.

Make of that what you wish, but let’s hope he does extend his stay on Merseyside and helps us to push on and win even more silverware this season.

