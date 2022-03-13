Ex-Premier League forward impressed by Jurgen Klopp’s recruitment as Liverpool’s January signing excites yet again

Former Premier League forward Dion Dublin has admitted his admiration for new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz and believes the Colombian has fitted in at the Reds instantly.

The former FC Porto man netted the opening goal for Jurgen Klopp’s side against Brighton yesterday and Dublin has claimed that the German boss has ‘recruited incredibly well’.

”Luiz Diaz has come into the Premier League and just fitted in at that club,” Dublin told BBC Sport (via HITC).

“He looks like a Liverpool player. He has great pace. He never wants to pass the ball backwards – always wants to play one-twos and go forward.

“That’s the way Liverpool are. Jurgen Klopp has recruited incredibly well.”

Credit must be given to Diaz for how quickly he has settled on Merseyside following his move from Portugal in January.

To adjust to a new country, a completely different culture and a more intense style of play so smoothly goes to show how talented the Colombian is and what a serious talent we have signed.

Our No. 23 took his goal really well yesterday, even if he was nearly knocked unconscious by the Brighton ‘keeper, and he tormented the Seagulls’ defence all afternoon.

Every time he receives the ball, it looks like something may happen with his direct style of play and pacy dribbling.

The club, especially Liverpool’s owners FSG, have been criticised in the past for their reluctance to not splash the cash and sign the players that supporters want, but Klopp has proved in the past that patience is key and players should only be signed if he believes they’re right for the club.

Diaz is another player to add to Klopp’s list of successful signings at the club.

Long may his impressive performances continue as our hunt for Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup success goes on.

