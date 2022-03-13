‘Give them that edge’ – Former Premier League forward marvels over ‘special’ Liverpool player that could earn the Reds more success this season

Andy Cole has claimed that Liverpool’s new signing Luis Diaz could give Jurgen Klopp’s side ‘that edge from now until the end of the season’ as the Reds look to come out on top of this campaign’s Premier League title race with Manchester City.

The Merseysiders are currently three points behind Pep Guardiola’s side, but the Cityzens do face a difficult trip to Selhurst Park on Monday night.

“They have so many wonderful players,” Cole told Premier League productions (via HITC).

“I think them bringing Diaz in when they brought him in, he could possibly give them that edge, from now until the end of the season, because he is definitely a special player as well.”

Diaz has really looked the real deal since arriving from FC Porto in January and picked up his second goal for the club in yesterday’s 2-0 defeat of Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

He’s instantly fitted into our style of play, with Klopp confirming that the Colombian was already playing how the German wanted him to when he was in Portugal at his former club.

It’s great to see that Jurgen now has impressive squad depth, especially in the attacking department.

Both Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino had to settle for spots on the bench on the south coast yesterday, whilst Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi didn’t even make the matchday squad.

Quality reinforcements are important if we’re going to continue fighting for silverware season after season, for now though, we need to focus on this campaign and being as successful as possible.

