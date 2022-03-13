Graham Potter offers honest assessment of Brighton’s performance against Liverpool and admits admiration for Reds star

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter has provided an honest assessment of his side’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool yesterday and admits he was pleased with how his players performed.

A Luis Diaz strike and a Mo Salah penalty earned the Reds all three points and inflicted a fifth straight defeat on the south coast outfit.

“We started well and were the better team until the first goal,” Potter said (via the Liverpool Echo).

“In their respect, it’s a really good goal and from ours, it wasn’t, and it affected us more than it should have but it perhaps wasn’t a surprise given the run we have been on and the run Liverpool are on.

“We responded second half and had a go but the quality of the opponent is high.

“I thought we finished the game really strong, the boys gave everything but the opponent was better.

“We had chances but it’s not easy against an opponent with quality like Liverpool to play through them. You can see from the other teams they are struggling to do it as well.”

The former Swansea boss also weighed in on whether his goalkeeper Robert Sanchez should’ve seen red for his challenge on Diaz.

Rather surprisingly, the Spaniard wasn’t even shown a yellow card by on-field referee Mike Dean and VAR Stuart Attwell decided to not intervene and take no further action.

“I haven’t seen it back, but my view and feeling is that it was so quick, it was a top action from Liverpool, a top pass and run and it was just too good for us,” Potter added.

“How good is Diaz? It’s not rocket science is it, you can see that from the money they paid and where they bought him from. They still had two quality forwards on the bench.

“He did really well and it moves (Sadio) Mane central where he becomes a problem as well.

“I said to the boys you’re playing against one of the best teams in the world. There is the Premier League and then there’s another level and that’s where Liverpool are. They deserved to win.”

There’s no surprise that Potter highlighted the performance of Diaz.

The Colombian took his goal really well and caused problems for the Brighton defence all afternoon with his pacy dribbling and direct style of play.

It was a huge three points yesterday – now onto Wednesday night and a massive game against Arsenal at the Emirates.

