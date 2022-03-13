‘I’m sure’ – Sadio Mane insists Kylian Mbappe would enjoy life at Liverpool as France star enters final few months of PSG contract

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has claimed he wants to play alongside Kylian Mbappe at Anfield and has insisted that the PSG star would enjoy life at the Reds.

The France international is out of contract with the Ligue 1 club at the end of this season and there appear to be no signs of the 23-year-old extending his stay at Parc Des Princes.

“I would like to play with him, of course,” Mane told L’Equipe (via the Liverpool Echo).

“It would be an exceptional attack. But now he is the one who has to come to Liverpool. I am sure he would like it.”

Of course, everyone attached to Liverpool would like to see the World Cup winner come to Merseyside, but with the huge wages that he’d be demanding, it looks extremely unlikely.

We certainly have a squad and a manager capable enough of attracting Mbappe, as well as the opportunity to play in the best league in the world, but if he is to leave the French capital, it looks likely that his next destination will be Real Madrid.

We do currently possess some of the best-attacking players in the world already, but the thought of Mbappe adding to those options really is frightening.

Mane, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino will all see their contracts expire in the summer of 2023 and none of them are yet to agree on fresh terms with the club.

We have seen Jurgen Klopp and the club looking to the future somewhat with the signings of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, who are both 25-years-old respectively, as well as the faith being shown in teenage star Harvey Elliott.

Although it’d be great to see Mbappe in the famous red shirt, for now, it’s nothing more than a dream…

