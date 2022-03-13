‘It’s almost like’ – Carragher weighs in on the incident which should’ve seen Brighton star sent off

Jamie Carragher has provided his verdict on whether Brighton ‘keeper Robert Sanchez should’ve seen red for his tackle on Luis Diaz and is ‘convinced’ the Spaniard only remained on the pitch due to the fact that Liverpool took the lead.

Our new signing gave us the lead in the first half with a brave header and was decked by Sanchez as he came out to block our No. 23’s attempt.

The Colombian was left on the ground for a few minutes needing medical attention after being struck in both the chest and the head by Sanchez, and rather bizarrely, VAR Stuart Attwell decided to not intervene and stuck with Mike Dean’s on-field decision to not even show a yellow card.

READ MORE: Graham Potter offers honest assessment of Brighton’s performance against Liverpool and admits admiration for Reds star

You can certainly see where our former defender is coming from.

It’s almost as if the officials have decided that because we scored the goal, it would’ve been too much damage for the hosts to reduce them to 10 men.

It was lucky, and surprising, that Diaz could continue the match.

He performed superbly yesterday and we’ll need him to continue in that fashion during the next few months as we look to pick up more silverware this season.

You can see our old No. 23’s tweet below

I’m convinced the red card wasn’t given because it was a goal. That header goes past the post & it’s a red card. It’s almost like, a goal is enough. #BHALIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 12, 2022

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!