Leeds United ‘keeper names ‘unstoppable’ Liverpool star as toughest opponent he’s faced in the Premier League

Leeds United goalkeeper Illian Meslier has named Mo Salah as one of the toughest opponents he’s faced during his time in the Premier League.

The Egyptian King is the Premier League’s top scorer this term with a whopping 20 goals, eight more than the next best, and is a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s talented squad.

“I can say two? Mohamed Salah was, and Kevin De Bruyne, too,” he told the Premier League’s YouTube channel (via KingFut).

“And you’ve got to say, those two are the unstoppable forces right now,” he added.

The former AS Roma man has netted six goals past the Frenchman in just four appearances so it’s no surprise he’s named Salah.

Kevin De Bruyne is another magnificent player, can you imagine how good the two ex-Chelsea men would be playing together in the famous red shirt?

The Belgian’s ability to put the ball on a plate for those around him really is unbelievable, and with Salah’s finishing ability, we’d score even more goals with them linking up together.

There remains ongoing uncertainty around our No. 11’s contract.

Reports are suggesting that the 29-year-old is unhappy with the terms of the fresh deal and as it stands, the Egyptian will not be extending his stay on Merseyside.

His contract expires in 2023, but to lose Mo is a worrying prospect, especially when you consider it could be on a free transfer in the summer of next year.

For now, though, let’s hope he can continue firing them in to ensure this season is as successful as possible.

