(Photo) Liverpool third kit for 2022/23 season reportedly leaked online

Liverpool’s reported third kit for the 2022/23 season has been leaked online.

The black strip features the Standard Chartered and Expedia sponsors in red as well as the Liver bird and logo of the manufacturer Nike in the same colour.

It won’t be the first time we’ve chosen black as the colour of our third kit in recent time.

During the 2020/21 season, we had the black and red kit, as well as the campaign prior to that when we rocked a ‘phantom black’ and light blue kit.

The away and third strips have been hugely popular amongst supporters in recent years – Nike will be hoping this one is no different.

In recent weeks, the home kit for next season has reportedly been leaked too.

On the leaked strip for next season, there does appear to be some sort of pattern on the shirt which you’ll be able to see in the images below, courtesy of @DaveOCKOP on Twitter.

Reported Liverpool third kit for next season. pic.twitter.com/eZKwfrMYS9 — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) March 13, 2022