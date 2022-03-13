(Video) ‘It was a very tough time’ – Liverpool’s Neco Williams speaks out on the social media abuse he’s received

Neco Williams has opened up on the social media abuse he has received from so-called ‘fans’ in the past and explained what others experiencing similar problems or struggling mentally can do to help themselves.

Speaking to VERSUS, in partnership with Childline, the Wales international explained that despite his young age, he’s ‘been through’ and ‘experienced quite a lot’.

“Even though I’m only 20 now, I’ve been through I’d say quite a lot and experienced quite a lot,” Williams said (via This Is Anfield).

“I’ve been through the highs and I’ve been through the lows. It’s been like a rollercoaster.

“I had a hard time on social media when I was probably 19. I remember that time quite well because it was the first-ever time I got abused on Twitter for one of my performances.

“I’m not going to lie,i. Everything was just horrible on there, and that was the first-ever time I’d experienced that.

“I didn’t want to be around anyone, I just went straight to my house in Liverpool and stayed there on my own.

“I just felt angry, embarrassed, I didn’t know what to do. Looking back on it now, I just wish I spoke to more people.

“I would 100 percent tell younger people to connect with real people and tell them what’s going on, how you’re feeling and just get it basically all off your chest.”

It’s great to see the defender come out and speak about such an important topic.

In today’s day of age, social media is very popular but can be a seriously toxic place – there are many people using social media platforms for the wrong reasons.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Championship outfit Fulham and is performing superbly for Marco Silva’s side.

He scored an absolute worldie recently against Swansea as well as registering a sublime assist against Hull City.

He’s been in an around Jurgen Klopp’s first team for some time now and has made 33 appearances for the Reds, but when he’s competing with Trent Alexander-Arnold for a spot in the team, his chances are always going to be limited.

Seeking regular game time elsewhere was the best option for the full-back, let’s hope he can continue to develop at Craven Cottage and return to his parent club as a better player.

You can catch the video below courtesy of @versus on Instagram.

