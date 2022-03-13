(Video) Jurgen Klopp addresses the reckless Sanchez challenge and discusses the ‘problem’ he has with VAR

Jurgen Klopp has claimed ‘there is a lot of space for improvement’ in regards to VAR and also highlighted the problem that the phrase ‘clear and obvious’ is having on the decision making of officials.

The Liverpool boss was questioned whether he thought Brighton should’ve been reduced to 10 men after Luis Diaz was wiped out by opposition ‘keeper Robert Sanchez whilst heading the Reds ahead at the Amex Stadium.

Although at the time Klopp admitted that he hadn’t seen the incident back and could therefore not comment whether he thought the challenge was worthy of a red card, he made it clear that everyone who had seen a replay of the incident thought the Spaniard should’ve been sent off.

It’s rather bemusing to think that a professional official can look at the incident and not take any further action.

Sanchez caught our No. 23 in the chest and on the head with his reckless challenge and for him to not even be shown a yellow by on-field referee Mike Dean pretty much sums up the standard of officiating the English top-flight this season.

Thankfully, our Colombian star was okay and continued to cause havoc for the Seagulls’ defence all afternoon.

He helped us pick up a huge three points to ensure we remain in the hunt for another Premier League title.

You can catch Klopp’s VAR comments below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"Now we have the problem with 'clear and obvious'." Klopp addresses the dreadful Sanchez challenge and VAR 📺 #LFC pic.twitter.com/AKWLyGHkTe — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 12, 2022