(Video) Jurgen Klopp shares surprise friendship Luis Diaz has struck up with teenage Liverpool star

Jurgen Klopp has explained that new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz has struck up a surprise friendship with Harvey Elliott even though the Colombian can’t fluently speak English.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss also explained that the Spanish and Portuguese speaking players have taken Diaz ‘under their wing’ following his January arrival from FC Porto and he has been impressed at how quickly the No. 23 has settled at Liverpool.

The 25-year-old speaks very little English and is therefore only able to properly communicate with the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota until his English levels strengthen.

Discussing the relationship between Diaz and Elliott, Klopp joked that he’s not sure how they communicate, but ‘they are quite a lot together’.

READ MORE: Leeds United ‘keeper names ‘unstoppable’ Liverpool star as toughest opponent he’s faced in the Premier League

Klopp explained that it’s not always easy signing a player and trying to let them settle ‘without a pre season’ but admitted that the way the Colombian played at his former club in Portugal ‘is exactly the way’ he wants him to play on Merseyside.

It’s great to see that the winger is enjoying his early days at the club and performing well also.

He picked up his second goal for the club in yesterday’s 2-0 victory at Brighton and we’ll need him at this best in the coming months as we look to pick up more silverware to add to our Carabao Cup success.

You can see the Klopp speaking about Diaz below via our Twitter page.

🗣️"I'm not sure how Harvey Elliott and Luis talk but they are quite a lot together!" Klopp on how quickly Diaz has settled at #LFC 🤝 pic.twitter.com/VoFw7AFRyj — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 12, 2022

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!