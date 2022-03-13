(Video) Watch Jordan Henderson protect Mo Salah moments before penalty kick as Neil Maupay attempts to distract the Egyptian King

In the moments proceeding Mo Salah’s sublime penalty against Brighton yesterday, Jordan Henderson showed his experience and leadership qualities by almost guarding the Egyptian King as opposition players attempted to distract our No. 11.

Seagulls No. 9 Neil Maupay was trying his best to get to the Egyptian King to try and put him off, but the skipper was having none of it and swiftly intervened to push the Frenchman away before he got to Mo.

Our No. 14’s protective skills clearly paid off as Salah netted his 20th Premier League goal of the season and is now eight ahead of the next best scorer (Diogo Jota).

Salah did somewhat hobble off the pitch just moments later appearing to have picked up a slight knock.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed that Mo was not concerned by the injury, but said the knock does need assessing as the winger was struggling to walk.

It’s not ideal, especially when you consider that we’re set to travel to the Emirates on Wednesday night to face Arsenal, but hopefully the 29-year-old has recovered in time.

On the south coast yesterday, it wasn’t the first time that Hendo has acted as Salah’s bodyguard.

It’s something that has clearly been discussed and it’s a little something that helps the team and penalty taker massively.

You can catch the clip of Hendo below courtesy @GeirJordet on Twitter.

This is not Henderson's first time this season. Against Aston Villa and Emi Martinez, he was joined by a crew. The old-school approach is about leaving the penalty taker to protect himself. However, a penalty kick is a psychological TEAM event, and the best act accordingly. 4/4 pic.twitter.com/vixABh0f5r — Geir Jordet (@GeirJordet) March 13, 2022

