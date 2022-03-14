Barcelona willing to take £50m transfer punt on Salah’s future if Liverpool not in betting mood – AS

Barcelona are reportedly considering a bid of between £50-58m on Mo Salah this summer if Liverpool fail to agree fresh terms for their star forward.

This comes from AS, with the publication claiming that Xavi is weighing up the Egyptian as an alternative to Erling Haaland.

The 29-year-old has been in scintillating form for the Merseysiders this term, registering his 20th league goal of the season at the weekend following a successful spot-kick taken in the 2-0 win against Brighton.

Though the Catalonia-based outfit’s reported interest in our No.11 is certainly more than understandable given that critical consensus has recently credited the attacker with the status of being the leading star in world football.

However, with the contract impasse between club and player yet to be surmounted (and looking unlikely to be resolved in the near future), questions have been raised over his future beyond 2023.

We can’t see Jurgen Klopps sanctioning the departure of Salah this summer – particularly not for a figure as insulting as £50m – despite increasing concerns that the former Roma hitman could be set to depart on a free in just under two years’ time.

