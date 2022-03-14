BBC Pundit blown away by ‘special’ Liverpool star after impressive Brighton performance

Garth Crooks couldn’t help but gush over Luis Diaz’s performance against Brighton and Hove Albion with the Colombian scoring his second goal in a Liverpool shirt.

The former FC Porto star registered a superb header against the Seagulls in another electrifying outing on the left-flank for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“I said after the Carabao Cup final that this lad looked a bit special and he continued to prove the point at Brighton,” the pundit wrote in his column for BBC Sport. “The way the player has slotted into the Liverpool setup in just a couple of months you could be forgiven for thinking he has been there all his life.”

It says a lot about how our £37.5m signing that the coaching team has felt compelled to push Sadio Mane into a more central position in the forward line.

It’s a move that’s ultimately benefitted the entire forward line, with our recruitment team having identified a superb new addition to the armoury.

With there being serious concerns over the futures of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, it’s reassuring to see the likes of Diogo Jota and Diaz excelling when called upon.

It does raise a question, of course, about our future plans with the front-three, with a potential further forward signing required in the summer depending on how we handle the contracts of our legacy attackers.

