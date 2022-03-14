Crooks slams Mike Dean over handling of ‘diabolical’ moment in latest Liverpool win

Garth Crooks was left in a state of disbelief at the lack of action taken against Brighton’s Robert Sanchez after the shostopper clattered Luis Diaz at the weekend.

Intercepting the Colombian in a bid to clear a lofted ball, the Spaniard completely missed his target, with his high challenge leaving the attacker in a heap on the turf.

“Fortunately for Diaz he escaped serious injury, having shown immense bravery, after what can only be described as the most diabolical challenge by Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez,” the former Tottenham star wrote for BBC Sport. “How Mike Dean, a referee who seems to take pride in holding the record number of sending’s off, inexplicably allowed Sanchez to remain on the pitch only compounds my theory that he knows everything about the rules but cannot distinguish between what is reckless and what is not.”

The Seagulls’ No.1 was let off the hook without any form of punishment from Mike Dean, a decision that was not corrected by VAR.

READ MORE: BBC Pundit blown away by ‘special’ Liverpool star after impressive Brighton performance

There was a strong suspicion held amongst fans on the Twittersphere that some leniency had been shown to Sanchez after Diaz opened the scoring at the Amex Stadium.

Regardless, it raises uncomfortable questions about whether this will set a precedent for the kind of challenges ‘keepers are allowed to get away with in future.

Given we’ve already had one key man relatively recently ruled out for a season as a result of a reckless challenge, it’s a level of leniency that could result in serious harm down the line.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!