Fabrizio Romano shares update on Liverpool’s pursuit of Raphinha as Barcelona set to rival Reds

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool remain interested in Leeds United’s highly sought-after star, Raphinha.

The update shared by the Italian on Twitter reveals that the Reds are joined in their potential pursuit of the attacker by fellow European heavyweights Barcelona.

Barcelona are interested in Raphinha alongside Premier League clubs, including Liverpool [Chelsea wanted him, now in stand-by]. Barça already discussed about Raphinha with Deco. 🇧🇷 #FCB No talks yet with Leeds – as price depends on their PL future and potential buy out clauses. https://t.co/iof4IPzMdB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2022

With the Catalan giants appearing to have improved somewhat under the leadership of ex-player, Xavi Hernandez, it’s possible that the club could present itself as a viable option for the Brazilian.

We are thought to be heavily interested in the 25-year-old, though a recent move for former FC Porto ace, Luis Diaz, does draw into question how we’ll look to strengthen in the summer.

The midfield is one key area we’re likely to focus on once the season draws to an end, with ageing stars of the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara pushing up the average age.

With us having yet to sign appropriate cover for Mo Salah on the right-flank, of course, it’s not beyond the realm of reality to suggest that our recruitment team could take a serious look at Raphinha and alternative options who would be capable of providing competition.

