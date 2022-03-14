FSG prepared to reward Mo Salah with new contract but not at cost of one major factor – The Athletic

Liverpool owners FSG are prepared to sanction a wage boost for in-form star Mo Salah provided that it doesn’t disrupt the club’s existing wage structure.

This comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, with the journalist noting that the Americans are keen to keep hold of the Reds’ top goalscorer this term.

The Egyptian international’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

It’s a situation that has yet to be resolved between club and player, and certainly doesn’t look like it will be resolved any time soon.

Perceived as the globe’s leading talent, it’s more than understandable why our No.11 wishes his status in world football to be reflected in his wages.

That being said, the financial collapse of Barcelona will have posed a significant warning to outfits across Europe – including our John W. Henry and Co., who have favoured a sustainable policy ever since taking control of the club.

It would be a massive shame to not see Salah enjoy his remaining best years in Merseyside, though the stark reality is that we can hardly afford to set a damaging financial precedent.

Certainly not without the right amount of investment behind us to facilitate an expansion of our wage structure.

