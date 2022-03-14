Gary Neville labels Liverpool stars ‘an absolute joke’ and admits his surprise at how quickly Luis Diaz has settled in England

Gary Neville has described Liverpool’s attacking options as a ‘joke’ and admitted he’s surprised at how quickly Luis Diaz has settled in England.

The 25-year-old arrived from FC Porto in January and has slotted into Jurgen Klopp’s talented side instantly.

“Liverpool have five players upfront who are an absolute joke,” Neville told Sky Sports Monday Night Football (via HITC).

“This lad, Diaz, honestly, I saw him for the first time live in the Carabao Cup final, I couldn’t believe what I was watching for a player who has just entered into English football. He is absolutely sensational.”

The Colombia international scored his second goal for the club on Saturday in the 2-0 defeat of Brighton and tormented the Seagulls defence all afternoon at the Amex.

Our No. 23 appears to have earned a regular starting spot in the side with his impressive performances and it’s refreshing to see that we now have numerous options in all areas of the pitch.

Credit must be paid to our German boss and his staff for identifying Diaz and recognising that he’s the perfect fit for us and the way we play.

We need a big game from whatever attacking players Klopp selects at the Emirates on Wednesday night as three points is imperative if we’re to win another Premier League title.

Mo Salah is the league’s top scorer this term with 20 goals and Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota are next best in the standings on 12 goals each.

Players all over the pitch are chipping in with goals this season and that is extremely important when you’re challenging on numerous fronts like we are.

