‘I never thought I’d see it’ – Ex-PL striker surprised at what Diogo Jota has done since arriving at Liverpool

Former Premier League striker Darrent Bent has admitted he’s been surprised at the impact Diogo Jota has made at Liverpool since arriving at the club back in 2020.

The Portugal international is the league’s second top goalscorer this season on 12 goals, behind teammate Mo Salah on 20, and is the first signing to arrive at Anfield and disrupt the world class front three of Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

“Diogo Jota since he got there hit the ground running, scoring goals,” Bent told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“I never thought I’d see it, well not so soon, someone dislodging that front three of Firmino, Mane and Salah.

“He came in there, really showed it no respect and went “you know what, I’m good enough to be in this front three”, got his opportunity, kept scoring and scoring and scoring and arguably at the time was signing of the season until he got that injury that kept him out for a little while,” said the former England striker.

A lot of attention has been focussed on Luis Diaz recently, and rightly so, but Jota has been vitally important for us so far this season.

It was his two goals at the Emirates in the Carabao Cup semi-final that saw us progress through to the final, which we of course won against Chelsea last month, and let’s hope the No. 20 can find the back of the net on Wednesday when we travel to north London again to face Mikel Arteta’s side in the league.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Been doing that for 20 years’ – Jamie Carragher claims its ‘hypocritical’ for Chelsea fans to be angry at him after his latest Thomas Tuchel comments

It’d be fair to claim that the former Wolves man is now firmly ahead of Bobby Firmino in pecking order for a spot in the side acting as the ‘false nine’.

The 25-year-old is experiencing somewhat of a goal drought at the moment as he’s without a goal in his last seven games, though, so we need him back to his best in the coming months as we continue our hunt for the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!