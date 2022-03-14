‘I wouldn’t be happy’ – Ex-Red baffled by Jurgen Klopp’s ‘pass the ball’ claim and insists Mo Salah ‘did everything right’

Michael Owen has weighed in on Saturday’s incident at the Amex Stadium which saw Jurgen Klopp left raging at Mo Salah after the Egyptian King decided to shoot rather than pass.

With our No. 11 currently top of the Premier League’s goalscoring charts with 20 goals, you can’t blame the winger for trying his luck, but Klopp made it very clear that he felt Salah had made the wrong decision.

“First of all, Mo Salah did absolutely everything right,” Owen told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“How on earth can he pass the ball there? Or at any stage of his run.

“I know he has previous – but I don’t think Mohamed Salah could do anything. But Jurgen Klopp’s reaction ‘pass the ball, pass the ball’. He’s not happy.

“I would be disappointed if I was a player. I wouldn’t be happy. There’s no way he can pass the ball. He did everything right. Strength. Come across his man. Yes, it’s a tight angle, but the options weren’t there.

“If I was watching on the TV afterwards, and I saw my manager doing that, I would be thinking ‘I did everything right.’”

The former Borussia Dortmund boss could be seen shouting ‘pass the ball’ to the 29-year-old after his tame effort was saved by Brighton ‘keeper Robert Sanchez.

Luis Diaz, who netted his second goal for the Reds in the 2-0 win on the south coast at the weekend, was available at the back post for a tap-in had Salah opted to square the ball.

Mo did appear to have been slightly fouled by Yves Bissouma which slowed him down and may have made the Egyptian decide that a shot was the better option.

Salah did appear to pick up an injury in the second half of the match against Graham Potter’s side and was absent from training at the AXA training centre today.

We travel to the Emirates on Wednesday to face Arsenal in a huge game – let’s hope Mo is back fit to help us earn another three points in the capital.

