Jose Enrique opens up on the ‘only person’ he’s met with a similar aura to Steven Gerrard

Jose Enrique has said that Jurgen Klopp is the only person he’s met who carries a similarly impressive aura to former Liverpool skipper, Steven Gerrard.

The Spaniard opened up on his experience of first meeting the former Mainz boss at Anfield after replacing Brendan Rodgers in the 2015/16 campaign in The Transfer Exchange Show.

It’s fair to say that the German has been a resounding success in Merseyside, bringing the title back to the club after a 30-year wait and establishing the Anfield-based outfit as a European juggernaut once more.

With all due respect to the now Leicester City boss, there was simply a significant contrast between the Northern Irishman and the 54-year-old when he stepped through the door.

From man-management to tactical decision-making, we continue to be extremely fortunate to benefit from a genuinely world-class manager and, arguably, in the eyes of many, one of the top two coaches in world football.

It’ll be a sad day indeed when Klopp departs in 2024, when his contract is due to expire, though we can only hope that key officials at the club continue to demonstrate sharp eyes in finding the right match to fill his rather large boots.

