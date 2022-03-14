Journalist suggests Liverpool ‘have some thinking to do’ as ‘a handful of clubs are keeping close tabs’ on Kostas Tsimikas

Popular journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that there are a ‘handful of clubs’ keeping ‘close tabs’ on Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek international, who often has to settle for a spot on the bench, has become a real fan favourite at Anfield due to his impressive attitude and occasional hilarious social media posts, but Bailey has questioned how long the 25-year-old will accept being back up to Andy Robertson on Merseyside.

“Tsimikas has found his playing time limited, which is little surprise given Robertson’s form and status,” Bailey exclusively told Anfield Watch.

“But we can reveal that there is interest emerging in the former Olympiakos man, who has started seven Premier League games this term – and has played well, very well.

“Now Liverpool have some thinking and decisions on Tsimikas, as we understand there is some major interest in the player.

“Tsimikas – who when he arrived at Anfield was described to me as ‘possibly the Greatest Greek player’ ever – has shown enough this season to not just Liverpool to know they were spot in with their original assessment of the player, but to other to.

“It is understood a handful of clubs are keeping close tabs on Tsimikas and his situation.

“As it stands there is no suggestion that he is anything but settled at Anfield – although for any good player, you have to wonder how long that can last for, especially if interest intensifies.”

The Greek Scouser appears to be happy at the club so we can’t see him agitating for a move away anytime soon.

You’d expect him to understand that Andy Robertson is recognised by many as the best left-back in the world, so it’s no criticism to find himself behind the Scotsman in the pecking order, but whenever he has been given a chance by Jurgen Klopp, he’s performed really well.

Strength in depth is vital, especially when you’re competing on numerous fronts like we are this season, so we’d be very surprised if the club we’re even willing to listen to offers for the No. 21.

Clubs may be interested in the former Olympiakos man, and with some of his performances this season, we’re not surprised, but that doesn’t mean he’s going anywhere.

