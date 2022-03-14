Klopp integral in Liverpool’s next transfer as Reds close to deal for highly-rated Celtic ace – The Athletic

Liverpool are reportedly close to agreeing the transfer of highly-rated 16-year-old Ben Doak from Celtic.

This comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, with the reporter acknowledging the importance of Jurgen Klopp’s presence at the club in convincing the teenager to move to Merseyside.

Such is the promise of the forward that he has been handed some minutes already in the Scottish top-flight, though he would appear to be the latest talent set to be tempted away by a Premier League outfit.

READ MORE: Steven Gerrard ‘will monitor’ ex-Liverpool ace who bagged 82 goals for Reds, says Athletic’s Gregg Evans

It’s yet another reminder of what an asset Klopp is to the club with regard to the acquisition of top and upcoming talent in the game.

Of course, it also raises questions about the potential impact on transfer business should the German choose not to extend his contract beyond the summer of 2024.

With Pep Lijnders well-trusted by the ex-Borussia Dortmund boss, it’s far from unrealistic that the Dutchman could succeed the 54-year-old come the moment of his departure.

Though he would likely need at least several years in the role – not to mention a great deal of success – to inspire the same level of attraction from potential targets if we were to put our faith in the spirit of continuity that has thus far guided the club.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!