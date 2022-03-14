Liverpool could be handed rare chance to snap up Barcelona wonderkid cheaply as contract talks stall – report

Liverpool will no doubt be watching with interest as Barcelona struggle to agree fresh terms for wonderkid Gavi.

The young Spaniard’s contract is currently set to expire in the summer of 2023, with Mundo Deportivo claiming that the Reds are amongst several outfits paying close attention to the situation.

The Merseysiders are thought to be interested in bolstering the middle of the park in the next transfer window.

The 17-year-old, available for a reported release clause of £42m until beyond 30th June, could represent a superb piece of potential business for the club in light of the starlet’s significant potential.

Though undoubtedly somewhat younger than the recruitment team might have in mind, it’s perhaps the only opportunity the club would have to sign a player with such a perceived high ceiling in the game for a reasonable fee.

Given that reports have suggested Gavi is keen on remaining in Catalonia, however, it’s more than possible that he’ll require some convincing if he is to turn his back on Xavi’s project.

