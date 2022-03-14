Liverpool told they shouldn’t have let Wijnaldum leave as pundit left disappointed by current £48m Red

Paul Robinson has expressed his disappointment in the performances of Naby Keita since switching to Liverpool for £48m.

The former Premier League star argued that the Reds had missed a trick too by allowing Gini Wijnaldum’s contract to run down, with PSG snapping the Dutchman up on a free in the prior summer.

“Keita hasn’t produced consistently at a level I’m sure he would have liked to. When he has been given his opportunity, it has only been for a short time,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“Liverpool should not have allowed [Georginio] Wijnaldum to leave so easily last summer. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are not getting any younger.

“Even though Keita has not performed as well as expected he is still a very important part of this squad. Football is more of a squad game than it’s ever been. I still expect him to be there next season.”

The former No.5 has been linked with an exit from the French capital this summer, with one report claiming that PSG chiefs are planning a summer exodus in response to the 3-1 Champions League defeat at the Bernebeu.

Despite fears over how our midfield might cope without the 31-year-old, Liverpool appear to have managed just fine for the most part.

Things have looked a little stretched admittedly at times where injuries have been rife in the middle of the park, though there’s no questioning the quality we have available when there is a lack of fitness concerns.

As far as our No.8 is concerned, however, we’d have to disagree with Robinson’s comments, at least with regard to the current campaign, with Keita having arguably excelled when called upon.

