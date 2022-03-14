Mo Salah absent from Liverpool training leaving Reds sweating over Arsenal availability

Liverpool’s Mo Salah was amongst three players not spotted in team training, with James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas also appearing to be missing.

This comes courtesy of an update from the Echo’s Matt Addison on Twitter, with the journalist noting that the absence of the Egyptian could hand either Diogo Jota or Bobby Firmino a way back into the starting-XI against Arsenal.

🔴🎥 Full training report here with a couple of other #LFC absentees too.pic.twitter.com/lASoS0emPC — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) March 14, 2022

It’s a significant loss for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the No.11 having scored 20 league goals already this term.

The former Roma hitman had been taken off the field of play following a foot injury suffered in the 2-0 win against Brighton.

It’s possible that the club is merely looking to take precautions lest they worsen a manageable situation ahead of the remainder of the second-half of the campaign.

Despite the magnitude of the potential absence, it’s worth noting that we’ve plenty of firepower in reserve in the form of Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota – both of whom will no doubt be keen to get back on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.

