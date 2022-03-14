Mo Salah absent from Liverpool training leaving Reds sweating over Arsenal availability

Liverpool’s Mo Salah was amongst three players not spotted in team training, with James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas also appearing to be missing.
This comes courtesy of an update from the Echo’s Matt Addison on Twitter, with the journalist noting that the absence of the Egyptian could hand either Diogo Jota or Bobby Firmino a way back into the starting-XI against Arsenal.
🔴🎥 Full training report here with a couple of other #LFC absentees too.pic.twitter.com/lASoS0emPC
— Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) March 14, 2022
It’s a significant loss for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the No.11 having scored 20 league goals already this term.
READ MORE: Liverpool told they shouldn’t have let Wijnaldum leave as pundit left disappointed by current £48m Red
The former Roma hitman had been taken off the field of play following a foot injury suffered in the 2-0 win against Brighton.
It’s possible that the club is merely looking to take precautions lest they worsen a manageable situation ahead of the remainder of the second-half of the campaign.
Despite the magnitude of the potential absence, it’s worth noting that we’ve plenty of firepower in reserve in the form of Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota – both of whom will no doubt be keen to get back on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.
#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!
I am so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret bet you a fsg moneyshag john williams henry if was another way around like a nabi keita was 29 years old to be so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep fucking totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret injury and rubbish plus poor with shit include weak guingea internatinal national player in the world of brand new 5 years ago to have a £500k to stay at Liverpool FC because why I am so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret bet you fsg moneyshag john williams henry will not give a Mohamed Salah was 29 years old to be so real very badly extreme serious sensitive deep totally really powerful strongest super true direct free personality automatically pure simple fully special direct private secret best, energy, healthy and great plus strongest with support include top Egypt International National Player in the world of brand new long term contract a £500k earn money to stay a Liverpool FC?