Mo Salah shares defiant six-word title message after Reds close the gap in Brighton

Mo Salah was in jubilant spirits after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Brighton at the weekend, posting the message, ‘It is still in our hands’ on Twitter.

The Egyptian international registered his 20th league goal of the campaign with a second-half spot-kick to double the lead.

It is still in our hands. pic.twitter.com/vPMd2Qs0zI — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 13, 2022

The result leaves the Merseysiders only three points behind Manchester City and eagerly awaiting the result of the Cityzens’ upcoming visit to Selhurst Park where they face off against Patrick Viera’s Crystal Palace.

Given the quality possessed by the Etihad-based outfit, it would be far from an unfair assumption that the club will drop very few points (if any) between now and the end of the campaign.

Nonetheless, our own superb form in the English top-flight since the end of the AFCON should mean that we are there to capitalise on any rare slip-up on our title rival’s end.

As some prior results have proved, it’s not an impossible eventuality, though one that does rely on us being perfect on our end until the last kick of the season.

