(Photo) Cool snap of Luis Diaz exploring Liverpool shared online

Luis Diaz was snapped exploring Liverpool city centre in a post shared online by @LFCTransferRoom, with the Colombian still acclimatising to his new surroundings.

The former FC Porto man swapped the Portuguese top-flight for the Premier League in a £37.5m move as the Reds pipped Tottenham to the attacker’s signature.

A superb performance at the weekend saw the 25-year-old grab his second goal in the famous red shirt following a brave header.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFCTransferRoom: