Steven Gerrard ‘will monitor’ ex-Liverpool ace who bagged 82 goals for Reds, says Athletic’s Gregg Evans

Luis Suarez could be due for a reunion with former teammate Steven Gerrard in the summer, with this season expected to be the Uruguayan’s last with Atletico Madrid.

This comes from the Athletic’s Aston Villa reporter, Gregg Evans, who tweeted that the former Liverpool skipper will ‘monitor his situation in the summer’.

Last season for Luis Suarez at Atletico. He’s 35, has been fit for every game this season, but has become a bit-part player. #AVFC boss Steven Gerrard will monitor his situation this summer.https://t.co/mzFLasoPDd — Gregg Evans (@greggevans40) March 12, 2022

Having helped rejuvenate Philippe Coutinho’s career in the West Midlands, it’s possible that the Villans boss may feel he could help squeeze the best out of the 35-year-old’s remaining time at the top of the game.

It’s a gamble that’s almost certain to be short-lived in light of the striker’s age, though perhaps one that could prove more than fruitful in the side’s hopes of getting closer to Europe next term.

We’ve already seen more than positive signs of the impact Gerrard and his coaching team have had on the once struggling English top-flight outfit.

There’s the possibility to consider, of course, that the pace and physicality of the Premier League could limit the impact of the former Barcelona frontman, though it would theoretically be a low-risk option in light of his expiring contract.

